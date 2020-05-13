Country singer, Dougherty Co. native urges COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Grammy-nominated country singer and Dougherty County native who survived COVID-19 is reaching out to others who have cleared the virus, to donate their plasma.
"I call them trained assassins to kill the COVID-19 virus,” said Stokes Nielson.
After surviving the coronavirus, Nielson has made it a mission to help other COVID-19 patients in critical care.
"For all you COVID-19 survivors, please, who are coming out of quarantine, please consider donating your plasma. Because you do have the ability to save a life,” said Nielson.
Nielson said many fully recovered COVID-19 survivors have antibodies in their plasma that can help the body defeat the virus.
He said battling through COVID-19 was nothing like anything he’s experienced before.
“I woke up at 2 a.m. and I couldn’t breathe. And I’ve never had this sensation in my life, but I just couldn’t find a breath,” said Nielson. "The only thing I knew to do was pray and I did pray, Paige. I said, ‘Lord, if you get me through this, I promise I will help other people get through this.’”
Through the +2 Project, survivors can fill out a form to find blood banks where they can donate their plasma.
Nielson said seeing his hometown suffer through coronavirus, he hopes this mission will help save future lives.
And he's dedicating a song to the Albany community.
The song titled “Go Hard” is set to release later next week.
“I am continuing to be concerned over the fatality rates within Dougherty County and southwest Georgia and a lot of our rural communities throughout America,” said Nielson.
Nielson said he knows Dougherty County is a community that comes together in times of need, and he believes it’ll happen again as people begin to donate their blood.
