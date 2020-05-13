City of Tifton issues reopening plan for government facilities

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, employees of the City of Tifton will resume normal duties in all departments.
The priority continues to be on the safety and health of all employees as they transition to opening our facilities to the public, according to city officials.
The city issued this release Wednesday afternoon:
City Hall will reopen, but if all possible, we ask citizens to continue to utilize the drive-thru and drop-box for utility payments. Although citizens are still encouraged to refrain from in-person visits if possible, utility payments will be taken inside but social distancing rules will be strictly enforced. There will be no access to the other floors or restrooms as they will remain closed.
City public facilities such as the Leroy Rogers Senior Citizen Center and The Tift Theatre for the Performing Arts shall remain closed until at least May 31. We will evaluate the situation during the last week of May to see if this should be extended or modified. Parks and playgrounds may be used and the dog park will be open according to the present guidelines. In the abundance of caution, we will not be renting pavilions or shelters at this time and no gatherings of more than 10 people in these areas will be allowed.
The lobbies for the Tifton Fire Department, Tifton Police Department and Community Development will be open but all business will be conducted within the lobby only. No access to the building will be authorized unless otherwise directed.
The City of Tifton will remain serious about following social distancing and all sanitary rules indefinitely. A list of those rules will remain circulated, will be enforced, and posted in all workspaces and areas. All visitors are encouraged to wear masks while at any city facilities.
Tifton Municipal Court will resume court on May 20. If you need further information please call the Clerk of Court at (229) 391-3967.
All Tifton City Council meetings for May through June will be held but will utilize any remote system necessary so we may ensure the public is informed and the business of the City is accessible. The mayor and Tifton City Council will look at options going forward thereafter.
The City of Tifton will resume cut-off procedures for non-payment of utilities effective June 15. Payment plans and special requests can be discussed with the City’s customer service office.
For questions about event permits and how to proceed, please call the Downtown Development Authority office at (229) 391-3966.
The City of Tifton will continue to effectively communicate our efforts with the public. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding during this pandemic. We encourage the use of masks and proper sanitizing to help keep our community safe in the upcoming months. For the latest updates from the City of Tifton, visit our website at www.tifton.net, our social media accounts and the City of Tifton Government Channel which can be found on Mediacom Channel 95 and TiftNet Channel 2.
