City of Tifton issues reopening plan for government facilities

City public facilities such as the Leroy Rogers Senior Citizen Center and The Tift Theatre for the Performing Arts shall remain closed until at least May 31. We will evaluate the situation during the last week of May to see if this should be extended or modified. Parks and playgrounds may be used and the dog park will be open according to the present guidelines. In the abundance of caution, we will not be renting pavilions or shelters at this time and no gatherings of more than 10 people in these areas will be allowed.