Baker County discusses summer meal program

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County School System has a plan for summer meals for students.
Principal Boyd Williamson says the school has partnered up with Baylor University and Meal-To-You.org.
Williamson says the meals will be delivered to the student’s houses.
Williamson says all the parents were contacted to sign their child up for the summer meal program.
“You never know if a child is going to have a nutritious meal during the day. Only way to make sure of it is to make sure of it, get it brought to the house, or have it available to the kids locally, that way you know they have a nutritious meal during the day," says Williamson.
The meals will start next week and will last until the end of June.
