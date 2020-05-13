Applied Genetic Technologies: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) _ Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (AGTC) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $11.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.
The company's shares closed at $4.53. A year ago, they were trading at $4.06.
