APD issues alert for stolen guns, ammo

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is extremely concerned after guns and ammunition were taken during a recent car break-in.
On Tuesday, around 7 p.m., an AR-15 9-mm, a .308 Browning Bolt-action rifle, a .22 Marlin 39-A rifle, 50 rounds of .45ACP ammunition, 100 rounds of .22 ammunition, 200 rounds of 9-mm ammunition, all in magazines, were taken from a locked vehicle parked at a North Monroe Street address.
The unknown suspect or suspects entered the victim’s truck after breaking a window and then stole the guns and ammunition.
“We know these things can end up in the wrong hands, so our biggest concern is getting the guns and ammunition off the streets and away from criminals. We’d also like to remind gun owners not to leave guns inside their vehicles, hidden or in plain sight. It just makes it that much more tempting for criminals," said Albany Police Chief Michael Persley.
If anyone has information about the stolen guns and ammunition, the Albany Police Department urges them to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS. You do not have to leave your name or number because APD said they just need the information.
