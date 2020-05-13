Albany business intentionally set on fire; case under investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Fire Department (AFD) is investigating an arson case after a business was set on fire this weekend.
AFD said some items were stolen from inside the business, then it was set on fire.
The sign outside of Shoemaker’s Auto Sales reads “Over 40 years of satisfied customers.” On Wednesday, the building is almost completely burned to the ground.
AFD said the fire was set intentionally.
AFD Investigator Sam Harris said the fire started around 4 a.m. on Saturday. AFD, EMS and Albany Police Department cars filled the 1700 block of North Slappey Boulevard.
Harris said this is an arson case now. After investigating, they found the fire was set intentionally inside of the business.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
