Tift Regional continues work on multi-million dollar expansion amid pandemic

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As staff inside Tift Regional Medical Center battle COVID-19, work on the hospital’s new four-story tower continues outside.
The multi-million dollar expansion project includes a new 263,000 square foot, four-story tower.
The first level will expand the emergency room capacity from 50,000 to 80,000.
Tift Regional is also adding an orthopedic floor and a new ICU unit with beds.
Alex Le, the chief operating officer for the Tift Regional Health System, said they will have 100 percent private rooms instead of having semi-private rooms. Which means every patient will have their own room.
“The health system continues to grow every year and as we continue to grow and add new services, this tower is going to support our mission and support the people here in our community to receive the best care and best experience possible," said Le.
The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.
