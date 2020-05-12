Thomasville reminds residents to be counted in 2020 census

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville wants to remind residents how important the 2020 Census is.
Public Outreach Manager Sherri Nix said because of COVID-19, it’s been more difficult this year to reach the community about signing up for the census.
They have been using social media and press releases to get the word out.
So far, more than 50 percent of Thomas County residents have responded to the census, but, Nix told WALB why it’s crucial for the other half to make sure they’re counted as well.
“Georgia received $23.8 billion through 55 federal programs in 2016, and that equals $2,300 per Georgia (resident). I took that figure times Thomasville’s population and came up $102.2 million that can come into Thomas County through federal funding if we’re all counted," said Nix.
Nix said, in the wake of COVID-19, it’s especially important to get as much funding as possible.
Programs that will benefit include health care facilities, schools, food and housing assistance programs.
The deadline to be counted is Aug. 15.
You can call (844) 330-2020 to fill out your census form over the phone or to request the paper form. Click here for more information.
