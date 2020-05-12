Thomasville assisted living community to open in a few months

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An assisted living community in Thomasville is still in the works.
The Residence at Oak Grove will be finished in just a few months.
Developers said this assisted living community is different from others in the area.
“This building is actually going to be very unique in the fact that it’s been done with traditional financing and will offer affordable assisted living. We have the opportunity and ability to offer a full range of benefit services and a wellness program,” said Bobby Petras, Priority Life Care chief operating officer.
Building during the COVID-19 pandemic is something Petras said sets this community apart.
“Matt and I have had a lot of time to talk about ‘hey, how can we make this community safer for the new residents coming in and the staff,’” said Petras.
“What can we learn from what’s actively happening. It’s as little of an item as flatware. We went ahead and instead of ordering regular flatware, we ordered anti-microbial flatware,” Matt Price, WV-Development president, said.
Price said they’ve also talked about adding non-contact temperature checking stations and having a dedicated space for telehealth appointments, even after the pandemic.
Price said they’ll be the only licensed assisted living community in the area.
A Charleston, South Carolina based company, WV-Development decided to put the community in Thomasville because it’s a good market, and close to home.
Price and Petras both said this project is their commitment to the Thomasville community.
“I’m excited to grow in Thomasville, and I’m looking forward to doing something else here,” said Petras.
“This is a long term vision, this is definitely something that we designed and built the building for it to be a strong asset for years to come and we hope to serve the community for many years,” said Price.
Both said they’re thankful for the city’s help throughout this process and they believe it will be a great addition to Thomasville.
The assisted living community is set to open around September.
