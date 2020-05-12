SWGA author encouraging submissions for book on COVID-19 experiences

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Have you been chronicling your experience during the coronavirus pandemic? Southwest Georgia author Victoria Gatsby wants to hear from you.
She’s working on a compilation or anthology. Whether you’ve been writing lyrics for a song, keeping a personal journal, or writing poetry, she wants you to consider submitting your work.
Gatsby was inspired by a line from the movie “Remember the Titans” and wants accounts of experiences during the pandemic of 2020.
“We really need something winning and something good to come from this town," Gatsby said. "So I think it’s a very good piece to have an artifact or a primary source of what has gone on here because this is a very historical time.”
Gatsby is encouraging Southwest Georgians to submit their work first before she opens up submissions from people across the nation.
“We’ve had kind of an infamous story of an outbreak, a kind of big city outbreak in a small city," Gatsby said. “So I really want to bring something positive as well as meant somebody writes things in history that their children can read, their children’s children’s can read and they can take a look at what went on.”
Gatsby is requesting any type of literary contribution.
Want to submit? Contact Gatsby at (404) 698-1317 or vgi@victoriagatsby.com.
