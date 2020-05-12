Summer-like warmth ahead

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another delightful spring day with abundant sunshine and pleasant upper 70s low 80s. Tonight not as cool as lows drop into the mid 50s. It’ll be the last morning on the cooler side as temperatures rise the rest of the week.
Tomorrow highs are back to average in the mid 80s. This continues a gradual warming trend that’ll bring South Georgia summer-like warmth through the weekend. Highs top the upper 80s low 90s and lows low to upper 60s.
As temperatures rise dry conditions prevail. Rain chances return Sunday through Tuesday with a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
