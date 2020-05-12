Staying dry and warming up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One more cool night night before a warming trend gets underway. Chilly upper 40s low 50s Tuesday morning rebound to pleasantly warm highs upper 70s low 80s. This stretch of beautiful spring weather continues through the week. Abundant sunshine with some clouds but rain free into the weekend. across SWGA.
Temperatures remain below average until midweek followed by the gradual warm-up. Lows rise from the low 50s to low 60s with highs low 80s to around 90 through the week. The average high is 85° and the average low 60°.
So far only a trace of rain for the month. Next chance of rain not until late in the weekend.
