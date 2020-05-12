Small plane lands on I-75

A small plane has landed on I-75. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | May 12, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT - Updated May 12 at 11:57 AM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, an instructor pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on I-75 in Lowndes County, after an engine failure, according to Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

The plane was leaving the airport when it happened and no injuries reported.

The plane landed near Exit 11, which is the Madison Highway exit. FAA records show it is a Cessna 172S, certified in 2007, and registered to Valdosta Flying Service.

It is being towed back to the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Airport.

