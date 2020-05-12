Poultry producers respond to possible shortages

NORMAN PARK, Ga. (WALB) - International Poultry Producers Association in Norman Park is continuing to see an increase in production amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
They said they are taking all the necessary precautions to protect their workers.
General Manager Andy Esco said there has already been an increase in sales as Georgia begins to open back up.
“Domestically, there has already, starting to see signs of a little bit more recovery. I think the processing plants are starting to do better. And, then, since especially Georgia started to open up, they’re starting to see an uptick in sales, which is a good thing,” said Esco.
He said while the demand for production and sales of poultry products has not slowed up, the supply has seen a recent decline.
He hopes poultry production will get back to normal very soon.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.