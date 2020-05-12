Phoebe reports Tuesday COVID-19 numbers

"We used donations to the Phoebe Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund to purchase 100,000 high-quality cloth masks that arrived yesterday. We are providing more than 50,000 of those masks to the ‘Mask Up Albany’ campaign. We’ve already sent 5,000 to our partners at Albany Area Primary Health Care who are assisting in this effort to ensure our community has access to this vital protective equipment. The remainder of the masks will be given to our patients and distributed through other organizations, and Phoebe plans to buy more masks to help protect the public in the near future,” Steiner said.