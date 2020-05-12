Phoebe reports Tuesday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Phoebe reported that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is leveling off, but the hospital system did report three new additional deaths in its Tuesday numbers.
As of noon Tuesday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 60
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 11
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 301
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 91
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 26
“The decline in our number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has leveled off in the past couple of weeks, and we reported three additional COVID-19 deaths for our system today," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “The virus is still active in our community, and wearing masks is one of the best ways to reduce the potential for transmission.”
Steiner said Phoebe is supporting the efforts of city and county leaders to provide reusable masks to every person in Dougherty County.
"We used donations to the Phoebe Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund to purchase 100,000 high-quality cloth masks that arrived yesterday. We are providing more than 50,000 of those masks to the ‘Mask Up Albany’ campaign. We’ve already sent 5,000 to our partners at Albany Area Primary Health Care who are assisting in this effort to ensure our community has access to this vital protective equipment. The remainder of the masks will be given to our patients and distributed through other organizations, and Phoebe plans to buy more masks to help protect the public in the near future,” Steiner said.
