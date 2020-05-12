Pandemic forces Albany barbershop to close after opening in 1952

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Open for 68 years, an Albany business has shut its door for the first time, and it took a pandemic to do so.
“Absolutely unbelievable,” said Marcus Scott, the owner of Masterpiece Barbershop.
Scott could never have imagined he’d have to close the doors to Masterpiece for the first time since 1952.
“The decision had to be made for the safety of ourselves, our clients and the community as a whole,” explained Scott.
When the world was hit by the pandemic, Scott knew his employees couldn’t safely cut people’s hair anymore.
“Throughout the years, we’ve provided income, steady, steady income, for many, many individuals, families and households,” Scott said.
Masterpiece sees clients from doctors, lawyers and businessmen to police. Scott didn’t know it would be one of the very men who sits in his chair that would help his business.
“He said well, to relieve the pressure of you all wanting to reopen and needing to for your families’ sake, what we’re going to do as a church is come together and help provide some funding for you to relieve that pressure,” Scott described.
Scott said he and Pastor DeCarlo Marcus of Freedom Church talked about his decision not to reopen his business yet, and after years of haircuts in the barber’s chair, Pastor Marcus wanted to return the favor.
“You just get attached to people, what they’re going through, their emotions. So for us, I love people and what I don’t want to do is reopen too soon and be a part of the problem.”
Scott said he wants to wait to reopen his doors for the safety of his employees and clients.
