N.C. man buys flowers for Phoebe workers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In recognition of National Nurses Week, Phoebe nurses in Albany received a special donation.
Rev. Larry Roberts of North Carolina donated hundreds of carnations after reading an article about Phoebe nurses working amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Roberts used his federal stimulus money to purchase the flowers for the nurses.
The carnations were handed out to nurses as they left work Tuesday at Phoebe's main and north hospital campuses.
They were also delivered to other Phoebe facilities in Albany.
Some 650 carnations were distributed in all.
