Nashville man arrested for armed robbery

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in an early Tuesday morning armed robbery, according to the Nashville Police Department (NPD).
About 4:15 a.m., a man went to the South Davis Street Circle K convenience store, pretending to buy lottery tickets. When the store clerk opened the cash register drawer, the man pointed a handgun and demanded all the money in the drawer, according to police.
The clerk immediately stepped back and the man reached over the counter and took some cash, and drove away in a red Ford F150 pickup truck.
Store security video and interviews by Nashville police officers identified 31-year-old Brandon Latray Lyas, of Nashville, as the suspect.
At about 5 a.m., a truck matching the description of the getaway vehicle was seen parked behind an apartment building in the 700 block of Old Coffee Road, according to police.
Nashville officers, backed up by Berrien County deputies, approached the truck and discovered Lyas inside. He was immediately taken into custody without incident and a handgun matching the witness’ description was recovered inside the truck.
Lyas was taken to Berrien County Jail and charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
“I am extremely proud of my officers for their quick action resulting in the timely location and arrest of Lyas and getting another unlawful firearm possession off the street," Chuck Edwards, Nashville police chief, said. "I also want to thank Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk for allowing his deputies to assist us with the safe ending to a serious violent felony.”
Anyone with information about this or any other crime in Nashville is asked to call the Nashville Police Department at (229) 686-6558 or the NPD Tip line at (229) 686-2238.
