Nashville hog producer launches new pork business

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia hog producer is launching a new business selling fresh pork products.
Danforth Family Farms in Nashville is selling locally-grown pork products in area stores and flea markets.
They started selling over the weekend at the Nashville Flea Market and had a big response.
They said they are looking forward to serving their customers by selling more of their products this weekend.
“Yeah, well, we still ship a bunch of hogs, you know, to the major packers. What we’re doing is a small percentage of our production. But yeah, we want it to go directly to the consumer,” said Terry Danforth, owner of the business.
He said they ship out bacon, ham, pork chops, boston butts, ribs, tenderloins and all kinds of sausage.
Danforth said there is a high demand for people to know where their food comes from and hopes their new business will continue to grow in the future.
For more information on their business, visit their website or their Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.