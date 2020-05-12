My Senior: Anna Grace Scholten

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Our Senior of the Day comes from Coffee High School.
Anna Grace Scholten has done her part for helping the Trojans.
For the past 4 years, Anna Grace has been a Varsity tennis player and has helped bring home 3 straight region titles.
In her Junior year, she was recognized by In the Game as an outstanding Female Tennis player in South Georgia, and finds herself ranked in the top 10.
With the Trojans recent success in the state playoffs, Anna Grace was hoping to find their first state title, but is thankful for the journey they were able to take.
“Tennis has been such a great chapter in my life and has taught me so many life lessons that I will forever be thankful for," sand Anna Grace.
Anna Grace will be heading to Samford in the Fall, but is focusing on her degree and will not be pursuing a tennis career.
