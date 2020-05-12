Moultrie leaders encourage local shopping as economy reopens

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - As the economy reopens, Moultrie leaders are stressing the importance of shopping and dining locally.
Tommie Beth Willis, Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce president, said this strengthens the economy.
Shopping locally helps fund SPLOST dollars, which pay for future city and county projects.
Willis said many stores still offer curbside pick-up and online shopping.
She said some restaurants will start to offer dine-in services.
Willis said she still encourages people to wear a mask when visiting stores.
She said some businesses have sanitation stations near the entrance.
“We’re still encouraging people to practice social distancing while shopping. Because, we want to protect not only our customers and citizens of Colquitt County, but we also want to be mindful of our business owners and staff to protect them and their families, as well,” said Willis.
Willis said they’ll encourage people to wear masks while out in the community until health officials say otherwise.
