Lowndes Co. reminds residents census self-response due date is approaching

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County officials want to remind said the 2020 Census self-response due date is approaching.
Residents have until May 27 before census workers will begin to knock on doors if it hasn’t been filled it out.
Right now, the county has an almost 50 percent response rate. As a whole, the county ranks 75th out of 159 counties for self-response.
With the census only happening once every 10 years, county leaders are depending on the federal funding that will be filtered down.
“We want to remind citizens that it is the law. All information will be maintained as confidential. Results determine congressional representation, amount of funding for federal programs, healthcare, school system. Those services have to carry on and if we don’t receive the federal funding that is meant to help pay for some of those services, then we end up looking for other ways locally to be able to meet those needs,” said Paige Duke, public information officer for Lowndes County.
You can respond to the census by phone, mail, or online before May 27.
The deadline to complete the census has now been pushed back to Oct. 31.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.