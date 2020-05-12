Georgia’s Own awards scholarships to a number of SWGA students

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia’s Own Credit Union announced the 2020 recipients of its annual college scholarship program.
After receiving applications from students at over 16 local high schools, 23 high-achieving seniors from the Albany area were chosen to receive $1,000 toward their college education, the credit union said in a press release.
“While we know the coronavirus pandemic has prevented graduating seniors from enjoying rites of passage like prom and graduation, we are excited to surprise our winners with this gift toward their future,” said Barry Heape, southwest regional president for Georgia’s Own Credit Union. “Academic success is hard-earned, so we take tremendous pride in supporting the best and brightest in our community with these scholarships.”
Students were selected for the scholarships by a panel that took into consideration: academic record, financial need, school/community service and an essay.
“While we don’t know exactly what their college experience will look like this fall, we know it remains as critical as ever to support these amazing students as they begin the next chapter of their lives,” said Heape.
Below are the all the recipients:
- Americus Sumter High School: Michael Harris, Kirby Perry
- Arabia Mountain High School: Ashlynn Wright
- Baconton Charter School: Bethany Phillips, Lindsey Creech, Makayla Gay
- Colquitt High School: Gavin Baker
- Deerfield Windsor: Sarah Mullins, Jamia Lofton
- Dougherty High School: Amiel Johnson
- Fitzgerald High School: Annlyn Royal
- Lee County High School: Ayanna Newberry, Alexis Danforth, Hayley Newberry, Tyler Coker, Rhiannon Belcher, Emily McClure
- Marion County High School: Alexis Crimes
- Pelham High School: Kathrine Smith
- Thomasville High School: Elijah Humphries
- Westover High School: Amiraica Johnson, Ayania Dudley, Ariana Drake
