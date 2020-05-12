History being made: First-ever female corporal promoted at Moultrie Fire Department

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - History is being made at Moultrie Fire Department.
Last Wednesday, Kristen Snell was promoted.
After two years with the department, she became the city’s first female corporal.
Snell is also the only Moultrie Firefighter certified as a corporal and medic.
She said if they go out on an emergency call, and there isn’t a sergeant on shift, she would assume the role.
Snell said the sergeant is the lead person in each crew.
Snell said this promotion wouldn’t have been possible without the support of her crew.
“Knowing that one my crew, two my shift, and three the department have faith in me and confidence in me in the work I do and that they’re supportive of me is a huge thing to me,” said Snell.
Snell said she hopes this achievement helps pave the way for the next woman.
