On the crawl: What to do if you spot a snake in your backyard

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You may have started to see snakes pop up in your backyard.
Chehaw Park officials say this is normal and that this is the time of year when snakes come out.
Primary Zookeeper Sherene Hall says there are forty-six species of snakes in Georgia, but only six of them are venomous.
Hall says the best way to know if a snake is venomous or not is to learn the patterns of venomous snakes.
Hall says if you see a snake in your yard, it is best if you just leave it alone.
“The best thing to do is to leave it alone. Snakes are a pretty valuable species here in Georgia. They are important wildlife, and they don’t really harass people unless they themselves are being harassed. You’re not going to see a snake chase after a person or anything like that," says Hall.
Hall says snakes just want to be left alone.
