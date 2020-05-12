Coroner Fowler: Do your part to stop COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County’s Coroner says even though Covid-19 death rates are going down, he still wants you to do your part to help stop the spread.
Coroner Michael Fowler encourages you to continue to wear a mask when out in public.
He also says to make sure to wash your hands, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.
Fowler says it’s important you wear your mask properly.
“You got to wear it on your nose and mouth. Can’t just wear it on your mouth. Got to have it on your nose and mouth because you are still breathing in those particles from someone else," says Fowler.
Fowler still encourages seniors to stay at home.
He also says people should not go out if they have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19.
