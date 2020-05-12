Bainbridge sends out survey for input on comprehensive plan

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Bainbridge is working on how to make their community better over the next few years.
The city held its last community input meeting virtually this month.
Since the coronavirus pandemic, this gave people a chance to still have a say in what the future holds for the city of Bainbridge.
This is their second time this year holding a virtual input meeting.
Director of Community Affairs Crystal Hines said they held the first “Coffee and Conversations” in April.
This month, people filled out a survey, giving input on what they saw as a need for Bainbridge in the next five years.
“The idea behind the comprehensive plan is that it kind of creates the framework of a roadmap for what we decide as city staff and elected officials to do with taxpayer funds going forward. And it really helps us with economic development, future land use, it’s been a huge help in how we plan our park systems because that’s based off of what the citizens are telling us what they need," said Hines.
Hines said The Department of Community Affairs requires cities to do this every five years.
After reviewing the community’s responses, the committee will hold a meeting to present its plan to the public.
