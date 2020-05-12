Archbold reports an additional COVID-19 related death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been four days since Archbold had a coronavirus death within its medical system, but on Tuesday, officials announced someone else had passed away, according to a press release.
On Tuesday, Archbold announced it had 48 COVID-19 deaths.
The last death because of the virus was announced Thursday of last week.
Archbold also released additional COVID-19 numbers Tuesday.
- Cumulative data from all Archbold facilities
- Total Positive Results – 455
- Total Negative Results – 1,731
- Total Positive Patients at Home – 354 (many are assumed to have recovered)
- Total Deaths – 48
- Archbold Pinetree screening site
- Total positive patients – 164
- Total negative results – 837
- Positive cases at each facility on this date
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Positive Inpatients – 21
- Brooks County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 0
- Grady General Hospital Positive Inpatients – 1
- Mitchell County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 10
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Positive Residents – 0
- Mitchell Convalescent Center Positive Residents – 0
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Positive Residents – 19
- Recovered patients (partial estimate)
- Inpatients discharged home, patients no longer testing positive, or others known to Archbold as being recovered – 193
