Archbold reports an additional COVID-19 related death
Archbold Medical Center (Source: WALB)
By Krista Monk | May 12, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 4:32 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been four days since Archbold had a coronavirus death within its medical system, but on Tuesday, officials announced someone else had passed away, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, Archbold announced it had 48 COVID-19 deaths.

The last death because of the virus was announced Thursday of last week.

Archbold also released additional COVID-19 numbers Tuesday.

  • Cumulative data from all Archbold facilities
    • Total Positive Results – 455
    • Total Negative Results – 1,731
    • Total Positive Patients at Home – 354 (many are assumed to have recovered)
    • Total Deaths – 48
  • Archbold Pinetree screening site
    • Total positive patients – 164
    • Total negative results – 837
  • Positive cases at each facility on this date
    • Archbold Memorial Hospital Positive Inpatients – 21
    • Brooks County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 0
    • Grady General Hospital Positive Inpatients – 1
    • Mitchell County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 10
    • Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Positive Residents – 0
    • Mitchell Convalescent Center Positive Residents – 0
    • Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Positive Residents – 19
  • Recovered patients (partial estimate)
    • Inpatients discharged home, patients no longer testing positive, or others known to Archbold as being recovered – 193

