APD needs help identifying suspects in attempted ATM thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in two separate attempted ATM theft incidents.
Police said they believe both incidents are connected because the same type of truck was used in both theft attempts.
The first incident happened in the 2000 block of Rosebrier Avenue on May 7. Police responded to a burglary alarm and found a gray 2000s model Dodge Ram parked at the ATM, according to an incident report.
Police tried to stop the truck and saw a silver chain hanging on the back of the tailgate. The report states officers were not able to pull the truck over.
Officers found the doors on the ATM were damaged and appeared that they were trying to be pried open.
After reviewing footage, police saw three men with crowbars trying to pry the ATM open. Two men wrapped the chain around it and the other got back in the truck. The truck tried to drive away until the chain broke, and tried a second time until it broke again, according to the incident report.
The second incident happened on Monday in the 2400 block of Clark Avenue.
Police responded and reviewed the footage, according to another incident report.
The report stated the footage caught a man in all black clothing tying a chain to the front door of the business.
“The door burst opened and the subject ran directly to the ATM machine. He attempted to lift the ATM up but was unsuccessful,” the incident report states. “The subject ran back outside to the vehicle then left the scene.”
The incident report stated a four-door Dodge Ram was caught on video footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
