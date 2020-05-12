AMA receives federal grant for future home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art is in line for a U.S Environmental Protection Grant (EPA) grant for the future museum site in Downtown Albany.
The $350,000 grant will be used to clean underground contamination at the former Belk building.
AMA Executive Director Andy Wulf says this is the first big step in the process of bringing the museum downtown.
“I know that this story about the relocation for the AMA to move downtown has been heard and repeated over the last several years. Well this really is the gateway to making that dream a reality," says Wulf.
Wulf says they hope to start the clean up around September.
