Valdosta police make drug arrest

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, at approximately 1 a.m., patrol officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of West Street for disregarding a traffic signal.
While speaking with the driver, the officer observed the passenger, later identified as Aaron Rodriquez, attempting to conceal a plastic bag. Police said Rodriquez gave the investigating officer a false name.
Inside the bag, there were 45 small baggies containing a white substance containing Alpha-PVP, according to VPD.
Rodriquez was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:
- Felony possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute
- Giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer
“We are proud of our officers catching these drugs before they could be put into our community. They did a great job investigating this case," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
