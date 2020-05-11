Tifton UGA campus receives cotton research grant

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton is one of several University of Georgia campuses to receive a cotton research grant.
At its April board meeting, the Georgia Cotton Commission Board of Directors approved an over $600,000 grant.
It's for research funding for the 2021 crop year.
According to a press release, the money will fund 16 projects.
Researchers and extension specialists will conduct those from the University of Georgia campuses based in Tifton, Athens and Griffin.
"Basically, the purpose of our research is anything that can make or save a farmer a dollar and to prove their sustainability,” said Taylor Sills, the director of public affairs for the Georgia Cotton Commission.
While Sills did not want to elaborate, he said he is excited for the research soon to be conducted on Georgia’s number one cash crop later this year.
