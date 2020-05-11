Thomas Co. public libraries reopen

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas County Public Libraries are back open on Monday.
Readers can check out their favorite books again but under new restrictions.
“It got to the point where we had probably half the community wanted us to open and half of the community wanted us to just be very cautious as we did open,” said Trent Reynolds, director of the Thomas County Public Library system.
He said they have seven rules for keeping their libraries as safe as possible.
“Customers can come in to the front desk to request books or they can browse the shelves, but they have to maintain the six-foot social distancing and they’re required to wear masks,” said Reynolds.
They are providing up to 150 masks a day for staff and anyone who needs to come inside, but they are recommending to bring your own mask if possible.
Hand washing stations, plexiglass shields, and a company to sanitize bathrooms several times a day are also included.
They’ve even added a quarantine room for book drop-offs.
“We put all those materials in quarantine in a room for at least 72 hours before they go back on the shelves,” Reynolds said.
Customers are also only allowed in for no more than 15 minutes.
Reynolds said even with these restrictions, their re-openings will do good for those ready to ease their way back to normalcy.
“I think it provides peace of mind for a lot of people now. Especially a lot of our older customers who have been sheltering in place and are otherwise healthy. They just want to start dipping their toes back in the water so to speak. We’re offering a controlled environment, but we’re trying to be as safe as possible," said Reynolds.
