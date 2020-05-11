ScanSource: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.7 million.
The Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 37 cents per share.
The technology products distributor posted revenue of $872.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $744.6 million.
ScanSource shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $25.56, a drop of 28% in the last 12 months.
