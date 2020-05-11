Rainfree and warming up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful spring weather continues across SWGA. Blue sky, light breeze and seasonably warm low 80s Monday afternoon. Thanks to high pressure this extended dry period holds for the week with a gradual warm-up.
Temperatures remain below average until midweek. The average high is 85° and the average low 60°. Lows rise from the low 50s to low 60s with highs low 80s to around 90 through the week.
So far only a trace of rain for the month. Next chance of rain not until late in the weekend.
