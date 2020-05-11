Programs help Ga. students gain exposure to construction industry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More Georgia school systems are including younger students in career and technical education programs, with one of the most popular being the construction trade.
There is expected to be a shortage of construction workers in Georgia this year. That’s according to the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia. Because of this, businesses are looking to grow talent locally.
“Right now, in this environment, there are over 8,000 construction jobs open that employees are looking to fill at this moment," said Scott Shelar, the president and CEO of the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia.
Shelar said the foundation is working with schools and students across Georgia. He said that due to the coronavirus, they are launching virtual training programs for students.
“The OSHA 10 hour, as you may know, is an industry-recognized credential that you need to have if you are going to work on a construction site in the State of Georgia, so it is a really valuable credential for people who want to pursue it," explained Shelar.
Shelar said thousands of students are enrolled in hundreds of construction and metal programs throughout the state. He said students can partake in these opportunities at no cost.
“Students can get the training for free is by working through their local high school construction program, so there in Albany for example, I looked it up and you have 5 great high school programs in the Albany area," said Shelar.
Shelar said there are a variety of opportunities in the industry available for students.
“Eight-thousand construction jobs throughout the state and about 100 of those are in the Albany area, so when we say construction, we mean carpentry, electrical, mason ring, plumbing heating and air condition and anything that goes into building a building,” Shelar explained.
