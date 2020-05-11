Pelham Middle School preps for end of school year

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - With the school year coming to an end, Pelham Middle School leaders ask students to return materials and clear out their lockers.
From 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Friday, students can drop off pen and paper packages, pay outstanding balances and clear out lockers.
Principal Kimberly NeSmith said they’ll continue to practice social distancing.
She said no more than five students can be in the building at a time.
NeSmith said if they come during lunch distribution, students will use an alternate entrance and can place materials in a bin at the end of the line.
“We’ve had a really good turn out with our lunches. The way we’ve distributed them has worked really well to minimize any contact. I hope the community recognizes the efforts we’ve put in place to ensure they continue receiving instruction and continue receiving nutritional support, as well," said NeSmith.
NeSmith said students have until Friday to drop off their materials. This way, teachers have ample time to grade their work for final report cards.
NeSmith said Monday lunch distributions are from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and will continue until at least June.
