Online car buying, touchless delivery becoming popular amid pandemic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Buying a car amid a pandemic isn’t on everyone’s mind. But there are some who are taking advantage of the discounts and low financing rates.
“We are excited to be able to offer touchless delivery, which is a really great option right now to ensure safety for our customers and employees,” Amy O’Hara, Carvana associate director of communications, said.
With CDC restrictions in place, car dealerships have had to get creative when making sales.
Limiting in-person selling, some have shifted into a digital transaction and contact-less car buying.
You can now shop and speak to a consultant online, schedule a test drive and even have the car delivered to you. Prices are down, and some have a 90-day first payment deferral.
Valdosta Toyota and Nissan are just a few of the many dealerships providing these services, according to their websites.
“We have seen, in recent weeks, 20-30 percent growth in purchases from our site,” said O’Hara.
Business is booming for Carvana, an online platform for buying and selling used cars.
They are now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to residents in Valdosta and Albany. And if you’re scared you won’t be happy with the purchase, they provide a seven-day return policy,
“More people are staying home and they’re looking for options to still conduct their lives from home,” said O’Hara.
If your car is due for maintenance, some dealerships are offering to pick it up and they’ll bring it back repaired and sanitized.
If your car’s lease is almost up and you don’t want to shop for another car at the moment, check with your car’s dealership, you may be able to apply for an extension.
