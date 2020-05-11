My Senior: Toby Stripling

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the Day comes from Crisp County.
Toby Stripling has been helping the Cougars baseball team for the past couple years.
Last year, Crisp County found themselves in the Elite Eight and Toby found his first All-Region honor.
The Cougars were hoping for another crack at the state title, but even though the season was cut short, Toby and the Cougars will always remember the times they had playing on the diamond.
“I think they should be proud and don’t regret anything," said Toby. "You won’t get it again, but, don’t take it for granted basically.”
Toby won’t be pursuing his baseball career in college, but will always love and respect the game.
