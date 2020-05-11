Monday COVID stats released by Phoebe

Said Steiner: “As we continue to focus on our COVID-19 response, our Hospital Week recognitions this year will be more reserved. However, I want every member of the Phoebe family to know how important they are to our organization and to the people of southwest Georgia. Now, more than ever, we need to highlight our health system, our hospitals and our healthcare workers for the vital and innovative ways they are supporting the needs of our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am extremely proud of the work our teams are doing and the compassionate commitment to our patients that they continue to show every day. We are ‘Phoebe Strong.’”