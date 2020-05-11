Monday COVID stats released by Phoebe

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Monday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 62
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 14
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 299
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 89
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 25
“This is National Hospital Week, a time to recognize the care and support provided by more than 5,500 hospitals across this great country. Normally, we would celebrate on our hospital campuses with themed dress-up days, staff picnics and other fun activities to thank our employees for their outstanding service to our communities," said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer.
Said Steiner: “As we continue to focus on our COVID-19 response, our Hospital Week recognitions this year will be more reserved. However, I want every member of the Phoebe family to know how important they are to our organization and to the people of southwest Georgia. Now, more than ever, we need to highlight our health system, our hospitals and our healthcare workers for the vital and innovative ways they are supporting the needs of our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am extremely proud of the work our teams are doing and the compassionate commitment to our patients that they continue to show every day. We are ‘Phoebe Strong.’”
