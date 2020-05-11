Man arrested, charged with making terroristic threats related to Arbery investigation

Rashawn Smith, 20, was arrested on Sunday. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | May 10, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 11:28 AM

LIBERTY CO, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a man in connection to terroristic threats related to the investigation surrounding Ahmaud Arbery.

20-year-old Rashawn Smith was arrested in Midway on Sunday. He is charged with dissemination of information relating to terroristic acts.

The GBI was made aware of a social media post that made a threat to future protests related to the Arbery investigation on Saturday evening.

If anyone has information pertinent to this case, please contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

