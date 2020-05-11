Man arrested, charged with making terroristic threats related to Arbery investigation

LIBERTY CO, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a man in connection to terroristic threats related to the investigation surrounding Ahmaud Arbery.
20-year-old Rashawn Smith was arrested in Midway on Sunday. He is charged with dissemination of information relating to terroristic acts.
The GBI was made aware of a social media post that made a threat to future protests related to the Arbery investigation on Saturday evening.
If anyone has information pertinent to this case, please contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.