Lowndes Vikings football working to stay ahead of the competition

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes Vikings football team is doing what they can to stay ahead of their competition.
Head Coach Jamey Dubose said the team is operating under practice-like schedules.
He said they have virtual daily morning meetings with the coaches and players and post weekly workouts to their Facebook page.
Dubose said having these routines provides a sense of normalcy for the team.
He believes it'll allow for a more seamless transition, once they can have full team practices.
For now, Dubose said, the weekly home workouts are crucial to the players’ health as it gets closer to the summer.
“Staying out in the heat as long as they can, of course, and hydrating along the way and doing the proper things. We talked to them about running, walking, doing any activities that have to do with being outside in the heat. If you don’t get out in the heat, like you said, this south Georgia heat’s gonna jump on you quick,” said Dubose.
Dubose said the Touchdown Club has also helped by providing meals to the athletes to ensure they’re receiving proper nutrition.
He said he’s hoping things will be back to normal by June.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.