Lowndes Co. urges businesses, residents to keep following safety guidelines

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County officials want to remind everyone that even though restrictions are lifted, it is still recommended to take safety precautions and keep following social distancing protocols.
“We just want to remind everyone that as we move forward in this process and we get closer to that June deadline where things may open up even more than they are now, that practicing social distancing is still what’s going to get us over this hump. It’s going to flatten the rest of that curve for us. So it’s really hard here in South Georgia. We shouldn’t be hugging and shaking hands yet. We’re not quite there," said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County public information officer, said.
As of right now, with the latest guidelines, Lowndes County officials said they have not had a lot of complaints regarding businesses not following the safety protocols.
Dukes said they have actually seen a lot of businesses working really hard to continue to adapt to the new normal.
She said residents have also been doing a good job working through that.
“It’s just a reminder as we continue to move forward to be smart, do what’s best for you. And understand as businesses do open up, there’s going to be some guidelines in place when you enter those facilities that have not (been) seen there before,” said Dukes.
She recommends carrying a mask around, just in case, because it will be mandatory when entering some businesses.
If there’s any complaint on a business not following safety guidelines, call the Lowndes County Sheriffs Office and they will investigate. That number is (229) 671-2900.
