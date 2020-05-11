Lowndes Co. urges businesses, residents to keep following safety guidelines

“We just want to remind everyone that as we move forward in this process and we get closer to that June deadline where things may open up even more than they are now, that practicing social distancing is still what’s going to get us over this hump. It’s going to flatten the rest of that curve for us. So it’s really hard here in South Georgia. We shouldn’t be hugging and shaking hands yet. We’re not quite there," said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County public information officer, said.