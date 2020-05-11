Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
Indoor dining to resume in S.C.; VA workers cite virus fears
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina restaurants can reopen for inside dining on Monday as concerns continue to be voiced about protecting workers and others in the COVID-19 pandemic. The state reported 113 new confirmed infections and the death of an older person in Marion County on Sunday. That pushed South Carolina’s infection totals above 7,600 and its death toll to 331. On Saturday, dozens of employees at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Columbia protested that they are not getting enough protective gear and not enough employees are being allowed to work from home. Columbia VA CEO and Director David Omura denies some of those claims.
POLICE SHOOTING-PIPE ATTACK
S.C. deputy wounds man who officials say attacked with pipe
BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials say a sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a man who tried to attack the deputy with a pipe. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a Bluffton mobile home park as Beaufort County deputies were responding to a reported disturbance. A statement from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the man tried to assault the deputy with the metal pipe, with the officer then shooting the man twice. The statement says the wounded man “continued to be combative” after he was shot, and was restrained after more deputies arrived. The wounded man was taken to a hospital in Savannah. There was no further word on his condition.
PRISONERS-NURSING HOME CARDS
SC inmates send handmade cards, gifts to nursing homes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Inmates in South Carolina prisons have made 2,000 cards and gifts for people in nursing homes across the state. The Corrections Department said hand-made cards, jewelry, knitted caps and footies, stuffed animals, bookmarks, blankets and other items were delivered Thursday to nursing homes across the state. Nursing homes have been closed to visitors for almost two months because of the coronavirus. Prison officials say hundreds of inmates participated in what was called “Operation Spread the Joy,” and some of them mentioned how much it meant to them to get a card or a small gift.
CLEMSON STUDENT KILLED
Man on death row in bikini top killing to get new sentence
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A judge has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a man on South Carolina's death row for strangling a Clemson University student with her bikini top 14 years ago. The Greenville News reports a lower court judge ruled that Jerry Buck Inman should have been sentenced by a jury instead of by a judge when the death sentence for killing and raping 20-year-old Tiffany Souers was handed down in 2009. The state Attorney General’s Office can appeal the decision to the South Carolina Supreme Court. If a jury sentences Inman again, they will decide between death and life without parole.
HISTORIC BRIDGE CONVERSION
Historic Augusta bridge to close for pedestrian conversion
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Drivers have only a few days to make vehicle trips over a historic bridge between Georgia and South Carolina before it closes for conversion to pedestrian use. Augusta Engineering Director Hameed Malik tells The Augusta Chronicle that the city’s Fifth Street Bridge is still on track to close on May 15. Restoring the 1932 bridge and adding park-like features will take about 18 months, he says, with the bridge planned to open to foot traffic in early 2022. The bridge project is expected to cost $10.5 million. Current funding includes $9.5 million in local sales tax money and a $1 million state grant.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CATHOLIC MASS
Public Mass for Catholics resumes Monday in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Catholic churches across South Carolina will resume allowing members of the public to attend Mass beginning Monday. Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone made the announcement in a letter earlier this month, with in-person Sunday services set to resume next weekend. Priests have been celebrating Mass privately, broadcasting services on the internet. Individual churches are communicating restrictions to parishioners. At St. Joseph Catholic Church in Charleston, for example, the church says people shouldn't come if they're sick, at high risk of illness, or older than 65. Guglielmone says people uncomfortable with attending or at high risk are released from the weekly obligation to attend Mass until further notice.