Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgians have until the end of the day Monday to register to vote in the June 9 elections. Among races on the ballot that day will be primary elections for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the state House and Senate. Some local races are also on the ballot. Citizens can register online, including anyone who has moved, is new to the state or has recently turned 18. Registered voters can cast ballots in person or request to vote by mail. More than 1 million Georgia voters have requested mail-in ballots for the June 9 primary, which has been delayed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.