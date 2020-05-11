Georgia faces increased fire danger

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Forestry Commission said there is an increased fire danger risk in the Peach State.
There is currently a burn ban in place for 54 of Georgia's northern counties.
The windy conditions and lower relative humidity levels are resulting in an increased risk of a fire spreading out of control.
A fire weather warning is also in effect for Crisp, Dooly, Sumter, Stewart, Webster, Wilcox and Telfair counties in our area until 8 p.m. Monday evening.
For more information on burn bans or permits, you can call the Georgia Forestry Commission at 1-(800)-436-7442.
