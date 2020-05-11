Ga. Secretary of State sends masks, disinfectants ahead of June 9 elections

(WALB) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office has bought 33,000 masks for poll workers ahead of the primary elections on June 9.
While the state is encouraging people to vote via absentee ballot, Raffensperger said they do expect some voters to turnout at the polls for early voting, which starts Monday, May 18, and on election day.
Raffensperger explained that his office has put protocols in place for in-person voting.
Along with the masks for poll workers, his office is sending out disinfectant wipes and disinfectant sprays for the poll workers to use before and after each voter.
His office is also working with the counties to make sure people can maintain social distancing in the precincts as well.
“If the precinct used to have 10 voters at one time that could be voting, it may now be like five or six, something like that, so you’re spaced out with that six-foot spacing,” Raffensperger said. “The lines coming into the precinct obviously will be spaced out so people aren’t jammed up, you know, shoulder to shoulder.”
Raffensperger also said they have made grant money available to counties to help with the additional expenses due to the high numbers of absentee ballots and the changes at the polls.
Early in-person voting starts Monday, May 18, and runs for three weeks, through Friday, June 5.
To find out specific times and locations for advanced in-person voting in your county, click here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.