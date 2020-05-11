Ga. Cattlemen’s Association responds to concerns of beef supply shortage

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - If you have been to the grocery store lately, you probably noticed the shelves are becoming bare of beef.
The Georgia Cattlemen's Association is watching the trends closely.
The association said that while there may be a reduction in meat processing, there is not a shortage of beef production.
“It’s important to note that there is not a shortage of cattle supply. It’s just a reduction in the amount of throughput that each of the plants are being able to put out right now. Obviously, worker safety is a primary concern for our industry because without those workers on the line, we don’t have a product to sell,” said Dale Sandlin, the executive vice president of the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association.
Sandlin said the supply chain disruptions and lower meat distributions during the pandemic are the primary causes for the threat of a beef shortage.
He hopes the plants can get back up and running to full capacity very soon.
