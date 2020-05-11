Eggs Up Grill reopens dining room

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You can now dine in at the Eggs Up Grill in Albany.
Owner of Eggs Up Grill, Michael McNeal, said they’re excited to reopen the inside of the restaurant.
McNeal said they closed off tables and moved condiments off the tables for safety reasons.
“We also are using paper menus that will be disposed of after each customer," McNeal explained.
McNeal said they have hand sanitizer in the store for customers to use as soon as they walk in the door. He sais he’s also screening workers every day before they start their shift.
“They are getting screened for COVID symptoms and to see if they have been around anybody else that’s got the symptoms or been exposed to it," said McNeal.
McNeal said opening back up will help his employees.
“It is providing jobs, obviously, for my employees to be able to come in and serve customers," said McNeal.
McNeal encourages you to continue to support local businesses in these uncertain times.
