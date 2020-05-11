COVID-19 may have impact Colquitt Co. SPLOST funds

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 crisis has adversely affected some businesses in Colquitt County.
County leaders said they kept this in mind when discussing their 2020 budget.
COVID-19 has had an immediate impact on sale tax revenue in Colquitt County, according to county leaders.
County Administrator Chas Cannon said that money funds their SPLOST dollars, which funds future projects.
“We don’t see a lot of impacts on the property tax side. But, possibly, we’ll see some impacts on the sale tax side,” said Cannon.
Cannon said there could be a push to decrease millage rates or keep them the same for next year’s budget.
But for 2020, he believes it'll stay the same.
Cannon said the halt in shopping local because of the coronavirus, may impact their ability to complete all future projects, should this trend continue.
“Those dollars are directed towards ambulances, patrol vehicles, excavators, bulldozers, road servicing. A lot of important things that the community does is purchased with sales tax dollars,” said Cannon.
Cannon said it’s important to support local businesses to have a strong local economy.
“The business community is being impacted by this whole virus thing and having to tighten their belts," Cannon said. "And I think the commissioners are trying to do the same thing with the budget this year.”
Cannon said the next few meetings will be for briefing and to discuss the needs of the community.
Colquitt County Commissioners’ next budget meeting is set for Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. It’ll take place in room 201 of the Courthouse Annex.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.